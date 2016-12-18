Early Morning Road Conditions In Northwest Arkansas, Some Flights Cancelled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM)--We were live when you woke up Sunday morning (Dec. 18) with the latest on the cold wake-up conditions.

Temperatures were well below freezing, allowing ice to stick to the roads before the sun came up.

Ice moved into Northwest Arkansas early Saturday evening with temperatures dropping into the single digits.

The wind chill was below zero in much of our area early Sunday morning.

Arkansas Highway Department engineers said crews worked to reduce slick spots by using plows with a salt brine mixture.

Workers also sprayed the roads with a melting agent.

Temperatures are expected to stay cold throughout the day, with a high expected to only get into the teens.

Airways were also affected by the weather Sunday morning.

Departures from Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) and headed to Atlanta, Dallas-DFW, Houston and Chicago were cancelled; 10 arrivals were either cancelled or delayed.

However, any flights coming into XNA after 3 o'clock Sunday (Dec. 18) afternoon have an "on-time" status, according to the airport's website.

