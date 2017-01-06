Obama Economy Creates More Than 2 Million Jobs For The Year, 156,000 Added In December

The Obama economy closed out with a low 4.7% unemployment rate.
In December, his final full month in office, the U.S. economy added a slightly disappointing 156,000 jobs. It marked the 75th consecutive month of job gains, the best on record. For all of 2016, the U.S. added over 2 million new jobs.
Wages grew a solid 2.9% in December, the best pace since 2009. Wage growth has been one of the last measures to gain momentum during Obama’s tenure.
America’s job market has made progress under Obama’s watch. U.S. unemployment hit a high of 10% in October 2009 and is now at less than half that level. The unemployment rate rose just a tad from 4.6% in November, the lowest rate since 2007.
In total, the economy has added over 11 million jobs during Obama’s presidency.
Experts and pundits often debate how much credit a president deserves for job growth. Some believe the Federal Reserve helped buoy the job market by keeping borrowing costs low in order to revive the housing market. Others criticize the Fed’s decisions.
In any case, the American economy still has problems. Growth remains sluggish. The U.S. central bank expects growth to be a mere 2.1% this year.
Over 5 million Americans have part-time jobs but want to work full time. And many blue collar workers feel left behind in the economic recovery from the Great Recession — a major factory that played into President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory.
Despite the problems, the U.S. job market kept up its overall momentum right up until the end of 2016.
tasdgs
The number is not real. As Lidetector pointed out, the unemployment rate is much higher. Over the past couple of days, we have heard that many Sears and K-Marts are going to be closing as well as Macys and GNC.
wanderingwandererweb
No, I think it’s pretty real. What you can’t do is accept the facts. So you make up your own
Never go full liberal
Have you fact checked? How do you know these are facts? Just because you read it in a news article does that make it a fact? If said “news” site has strong ties and leaning towards liberalism, globalism, socialism and/or communism does that make these “facts” even more of a fact or less of a fact? Does the fact that you like clowns make you more inclined to defend one?
tasdgs
I do accept the facts and the fact of the matter is is that the economy is not as healthy as MSM wants you to believe. Think about it. I mentioned all of those store closings and we got some bad economic data today and the market came close to reaching 20K. If we had a “normal” economy, news, like that, would tank the market.
Reaganite71 (@FayettnamHog)
It’s not the “Obama Economy”. It’s the American Economy. It’s bigger than any one person, President or political party. Nice political editorializing/shilling though.
wanderingwandererweb
Oh shut up… you know I feel it had Trumps name plastered on there you wouldn’t be saying anything or better yet, praising him. Everyone in the far left and far right have their heads up their bums to think logically and are incapable of making a valid argument
Tom Farrow
The unemployment number is “fake”. The method to calculate the number in 2009. If it were a true number, how could there be 96 million, (a number accepted by all outlets), people not working? That is the most in American history. BTW, numbers skewed by incorrect context can be made to prove just about anything.
