Sallisaw Police Detail Walmart Parking Lot Shooting

SALLISAW (KFSM) -- Sallisaw police have released the surveillance video from Sunday (Jan. 29) of a drug investigation where an officer was hit by the suspect's vehicle and shots were fired by officers.

It only took nine seconds for a drug investigation for the Sallisaw Police Department and Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office to go wrong.

In the video you can see officers making contact with the suspect's vehicle. As officers make contact with the suspects, a takedown vehicle enters the Walmart parking lot before the suspect's vehicle takes off.

"The suspect's vehicle backs up and when he backs up is when he hits the officer and drags that officer approximately 30 feet and hits a curb there in [the] Walmart parking lot," Sallisaw police captain Jeff Murray said.

Officers then began firing shots.

"I believe there were eight rounds fired total," Murray said. "The shots were fired at the suspect to end the threat of being run over again. The officer was already struck once by the vehicle, but the vehicle was coming at him again."

The three suspects in the car, Joshua Rose, Crystal Rose and Duane Bryant were all arrested after a short pursuit by police.

The suspect's car was hit five times by the gunfire, some shots just inches away from where the driver was sitting.

"They're extremely lucky," Murray said. "Where the vehicle was in relation to the officers was a close proximity."

Officer Blake Brunk was the officer hit by the vehicle and has been released to return back to work when he is ready.

"He's doing better," Murray said. "He's up and mobile, still sore, but he is up and around."

The other officer involved has also been released to return to work.

Police said the meeting at Walmart was set up by the suspects. Officers never expected it to end with gunfire and an injured officer.

"Everything from a regular traffic violation, stopping somebody, can escalate," Murray said. "An incident can escalate to the point of gunfire."

The driver of the vehicle is facing several charges including aggravated assault on a police officer and felony eluding. The two passengers are facing drug charges, among other charges.