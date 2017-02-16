× Springdale Police: Intoxicated Man Crashes Into Police Cars

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after driving into two police cars on Wednesday (Feb. 15).

Rimiji Clanry, 39, was arrested after he allegedly rear-ended two police cars shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

None of the officers were injured in the accident.

Officers on the scene asked Clanry if he was okay, and he struggled to respond, the report states. Officers said they noticed the smell of intoxicants coming from his vehicle.

After paramedics determined Clanry was not injured, he was taken to the police station, where he failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a breathalyzer test, the report states.

Clanry is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and reckless driving.