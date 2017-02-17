Seniors Give NWACC Students Gift Cards For Random Act Of Kindness Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- It’s National Random Acts of Kindness Day and it's a day all about giving back. Some senior citizens did their part to put smiles on students' faces Friday (Feb. 17) at Northwest Arkansas Community College.

“It's a reminder to be kind to other people too...you get outside yourself,” Mary Shambarger said.

Two future residents of Primrose Retirement Community, that will soon open in Rogers, decided they would give gift cards to students at NWACC as part of Random Act of Kindness Day.

“We're so happy to do it because in doing it for others we want them to turn around and do it for someone else, so they can pass it on,” Shambarger said.

Shambarger said it was great seeing the smiles on the students faces.

“I'm a retired professor of music from Ouachita Baptist University and being around them for so many years I know that they need anything and it's a reminder to be kind to other people too,” she said.

Meng Lee said getting the gift card made his day.

“One of the professors came up stairs and told us that these nice ladies are giving us random act of kindness and are giving out gift cards, so we came down here and it was very sweet of them to give us gift cards,” Lee said.

Primrose sales director Angie Clark said all of their more than 30 locations decided to pass out gift cards today and said they just want to encourage people to give back, not just today but every day.

“To see what can we do for that one extra thing for somebody. So I just think it's important and a good lesson for all of us to make that a priority in our life,” Clark said.

Primrose hopes to make giving out gift cards on Random Act of Kindness Day an annual event.

The retirement community will be opening this summer.