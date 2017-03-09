× Prairie Grove Elementary Principal Works From Roof After Students Fill Classroom With Donations

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — A Prairie Grove principal took the high road — literally — when his office was filled with food .

Johnathan Warren, co-principal of Prairie Grove Elementary School, headed to the roof on Wednesday (March 8) after students filled his office with donations.

Warren got the idea from former Bentonville Superintendent Michael Poore, who has also spent a few work days sitting in the sunshine on the top of the school.

Warren promised students that if they filled his office with food donations for the school’s backpack program, he’d spend the day working on the roof.

“They were pretty excited about bringing things into my office,” Warren said. “They would get excited about seeing what’s on there. I had little kindergarten kids who would come in there every day with one item or two Items but that was enough. They would put it down on the floor and say we are going to put you on the roof Mr. Warren.”

Students collected more than 750 food items, which will stay within the district feeding students through the backpack program, which sends food home with students who may not have enough to eat over the weekend.