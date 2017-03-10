Washington Regional Hosts World’s Largest Baby Shower

Posted 8:24 am, March 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:32AM, March 10, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The thought of having a baby for a new mom is exciting, but can sometimes be overwhelming. To make things a little easier, the World’s Largest Baby Shower is happening Saturday (March 11) at The Jones Center in Springdale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is a day full of educational workshops, seminars and a place to learn about new mom organizations.

The Springdale Police Department will be teaching parents how to keep kids safe on car rides by showing how to properly buckle in a car seat.

There will be a toddler fashion show, plus hundreds of vendors for moms to shop. Guests are invited to play games, win prizes, and help contribute to The March of Dimes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.