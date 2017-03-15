Some Oklahoma State Parks Could Close Due To Budget Cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM) -- The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department has been hit with budget cuts. According to state leaders, the department has been asked by an appropriations committee to put together what a 15 percent budget cut would look like for the department.

The department responded with a list of state park closures. Sixteen out of 33 state parks could close if future budget cuts are put upon the department.

A list of parks include:

Talimena Stae Park

Osage Hills State Park

Red Rock Canyon State Park

Natural Falls State Park

McGee Creek State Park

Lake Texoma State Park

Lake Wister State Park

Lake Eufaula State Park

Greenleaf State Park

Great Salt Plains State Park

Great Plains State Park

Grand Lake State Park

Grand Cherokee State Park

Foss Lake State Park

Cherokee Landing State Park

Boiling Springs State Park

Alabaster Caverns State Park

According to state leaders, one golf course and a tourism magazine would also be on the chopping block. Some employees could also be laid off.

The tourism department has been hit with a nearly 40 percent budget cut since 2009, which is also a $13 million reduction in budget.