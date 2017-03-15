Some Oklahoma State Parks Could Close Due To Budget Cuts

POTEAU (KFSM) -- The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department has been hit with budget cuts. According to state leaders, the department has been asked by an appropriations committee to put together what a 15 percent budget cut would look like for the department.
The department responded with a list of state park closures. Sixteen out of 33 state parks could close if future budget cuts are put upon the department.
A list of parks include:
Talimena Stae Park
Osage Hills State Park
Red Rock Canyon State Park
Natural Falls State Park
McGee Creek State Park
Lake Texoma State Park
Lake Wister State Park
Lake Eufaula State Park
Greenleaf State Park
Great Salt Plains State Park
Great Plains State Park
Grand Lake State Park
Grand Cherokee State Park
Foss Lake State Park
Cherokee Landing State Park
Boiling Springs State Park
Alabaster Caverns State Park
According to state leaders, one golf course and a tourism magazine would also be on the chopping block. Some employees could also be laid off.
The tourism department has been hit with a nearly 40 percent budget cut since 2009, which is also a $13 million reduction in budget.