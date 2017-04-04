× Two Separate Wrecks Shut Down Part Of Highway 72 Between Bentonville And Pea Ridge

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Two separate wrecks have shut down a section of Highway 72 on Tuesday afternoon (April 4).

Part of Hwy. 72, near mile 3.5, was shut down in both directions after an accident around 4:10 p.m., according to Arkansas State Police. The road is blocked for about a tenth of a mile between Bentonville and Pea Ridge.

No detour has been set up at the moment, so people in the area should find alternate routes if possible.

The condition of the drivers has not been released.