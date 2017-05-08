Crews Find Body Of Woman Who Went Missing In Mulberry River In Franklin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) -- The body of a woman who jumped into Mulberry River and never resurfaced was found on Monday (May 8), according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said Brandy Rosson, 32, was camping with friends and family when she jumped into the water around 7 p.m. Sunday (May 7). Rosson's family said she came to the surface a few times, but then she went under and never resurfaced.

"There were a couple of people there. They had a camp stove, cooking and kind of playing in the water. It's my understanding that she kind of waded off and jumped into the water there where it's very swift," said Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen.

Search crews on scene said Rosson's body was found in the same spot where she went under.

Investigators searched the water at the Redding Campground, which is near a low-water bridge off Highway 215, and almost directly between Turner Bend and Byrd's Adventure Center. Clear Creek, where Rosson jumped in, is connected to the Mulberry River.

Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen said the water level is really high right now, making it unsafe for recreational use.

"One person there swimming with them - he did try to jump in and save her from what he said, and someone had to jump in to help save him," Boen said.

The Johnson County Dive Team also helped search through the water on Monday.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help with Rosson's funeral expenses.