Arkansas To Host Oklahoma State In Big12/SEC Challenge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–For the fourth straight season, Arkansas will participate in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Razorbacks face Oklahoma State for the second straight year with the game scheduled for January 27, 2018 at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas is 1-0 as a host in the Big 12/SEC Challenge (75-68 win over Texas Tech in 2016) but 0-2 on the road, including a 95-77 loss at Iowa State in 2015. The Razorbacks also fell to the Cowboys in January 99-71.

Overall, the Cowboys lead the series 37-14.

Other games in the 2018 Challenge include Baylor at Florida, Texas Tech at South Carolina, TCU at Vanderbilt, Kentucky at West Virginia, Ole Miss at Texas, Tennessee at Iowa State, Texas A&M at Kansas, Georgia at Kansas State and Oklahoma at Alabama. Auburn, LSU, Missouri and Mississippi State are the four SEC teams that will not participate.

Arkansas’s schedule has began to take shape. The Hogs host Minnesota, Colorado State and Oklahoma State while playing against Houston in the Toyota Center.