Rogers: Dollar General Store Robbed

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Dollar General Store on S. 8th Street in Rogers was robbed Saturday (June 10) morning.

At 9:45 a.m., the Rogers Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Dollar General, 1201 South 8th Street in Rogers.

Two male subjects entered the store and demanded money. They were last seen leaving the area in a white SUV, police said.

No word on how much money, if any, was taken from the store. As of 1 p.m. crime scene tape was still in place around the front entrance and the store was closed. Calls to Dollar General by 5News went unanswered.

If you recognize the identity of either subject, or have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attention Detective Weimer.