Early Weight Gain Risks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - A new report says early age weight gain can be tied to greater health risks later in life.

Harvard researchers found gaining as little as eleven pounds from early to middle adulthood leads to increased risk to a number of chronic diseases and complications, such as type 2 diabetes and premature death. Obesity has become a major public health concern globally. In the United States, adults are estimated to gain one to two pounds per year from early to middle adulthood. Doctors say preventing weight gain and eating healthy are two critical factors in maintaining good health.