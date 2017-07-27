No Sexual Assault Charge For Former Benton County Deputy, Prosecutor Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- A second degree sexual assault charge was dropped against a former Benton County deputy and former justice of the peace, Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith said.

Richard Kevin Harrison turned himself into the Benton County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning (July 27) and was facing a second degree sexual assault charge, said Sgt. Shannon Jenkins of the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Smith said that the woman accusing Harrison of sexual assault did not want to pursue legal action.

Harrison was fired from his position as a Benton County deputy on July 26 after Rogers police informed the sheriff's office about an impending warrant for Harrison.

Harrison was not on the job at the time of the alleged incident, nor was the alleged incident connected to his employment, according to a Benton County Sheriff's Office press release.

Rogers police were called to a Rogers home on Monday (July 24) after a woman said she awoke to find Harrison naked in her bed touching her, according to the incident report. The woman, who has known Harrison for years, said she has been creeped out by him for a while.

The woman said she has awoken to Harrison naked and lying in the same bed as her on multiple occasions, but this time he went too far.

Harrison bonded out of jail on a $7,500 bond.