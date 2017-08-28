× Greenwood Officer Suspended Following DWI Arrest

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — A Greenwood officer was suspended on Monday (Aug. 28) following a DWI arrest, according to a Greenwood Police Department press release.

Regan Whitworth was suspended, pending the outcome of an internal investigation, after he was arrested on suspicion of DWI after an accident in Lavaca during the early morning hours on Sunday (Aug. 27), the release states. Whitworth has been a Greenwood police officer since 2011.

The accident was investigated by the Arkansas State Police.

He was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center and released on a $1,000 bond.