Crews Recover Vehicle From Beaver Lake

ROGERS (KFSM) — Emergency crews recovered a vehicle in the water near the boat ramps on Arkansas 12 and Eagle Crest Drive.

No one was in the vehicle, according to Tom Jenkins, Rogers fire chief.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office say the vehicle likely has been there for some time and was spotted due to receding water levels.

Dispatch received a call about 9:34 a.m. for reports a vehicle submerged in the lake after a fisherman noticed it.

In July, Rogers firefighters responded to a similar incident at the Monte Ne boat ramp. Crews found an SUV submerged in the water but no one was inside.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the car’s owner said he accidentally drove into the water during a storm. The man said he couldn’t get anyone to help him tow the vehicle.

Later, a neighbor called 911 after he saw the SUV in the water while fishing.