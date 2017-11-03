More JFK Files Released By National Archives

(CBS News) — The National Archives and Records Administration on Friday afternoon released hundreds more documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

This latest batch of 676 records could yield more interesting results than last week’s release, as they are the ones intelligence agencies requested more time to review, citing national security concerns. President Trump urged the release of all remaining JFK documents last week.

The majority of records from Friday’s batch — 553 of them — are from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Those records were previously denied in their entirety, according to NARA.

