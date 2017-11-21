Walmart Is Color Coding Black Friday Deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM)-- Black Friday is just a few days away and many people will be shopping.

This year, Walmart is making the biggest shopping day of the year easier by color coding all of their deals.

“Black Friday can be a lot of fun but it`s also really busy, so the best way to make it easy for everyone...not only for us to prep the event for customers to shop is just to simplify and the color coding seemed like a no brainer,” Walmart Store Manager Tina Budnaitis said.

Budnaitis said when you walk in the store you will see everything separated by color. Associates will be in color coded vests and there will be color coded balloons to help direct shoppers.

“If you get online ahead of time you can go to the store you are going to shop at and you can see exactly where blue items are going to be, so in this store, all the blue items are going to be in the grocery action alley... you’ll know to walk right in the grocery door, you can see an associate wearing a blue vest and they can point you where the TV you are looking for is going to be,” she explained.

Budnaitis also said that those at Walmart hope this makes a fun and smooth shopping experience for customers and associates.

“Safety is always on the forefront of everyone’s mind but for customers knowing exactly where they are going to go and exactly what item they are looking for, it’s going to make it easier so there isn’t any last minute, I didn’t see that or that’s what I’m looking for…they can go right to the item and find it,” she said.

If you want to get a head start on Black Friday shopping or just don’t want to leave the house, all the same deals start on walmart.com at 12:01 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 23).

Those items bought online can either be shipped to you or picked up in store.

Walmart Stores open at 6 p.m. on Thursday.