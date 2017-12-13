Segment Sponsored By: Breeden
Mrs. Kristine Chu – 3rd Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Centerton Police Officer Signs Off For Last Time After 15 Years Of Service
-
Centerton Police Searching For Missing Juvenile Girl
-
DNA Testing Reveals Suspect In Centerton Bank Robbery
-
Head-On Vehicle Crash Closes Down Highway In Benton County
-
Centerton Police Searching For Pawn Shop Robbers Who Made Off With Guns
-
-
Centerton Battalion Chief Arrested On Rape Charge
-
Police Investigating Possible Inappropriate Relationship Between Bentonville Teacher, Student
-
Decatur Police Officer Arrested For Misdemeanor Assault
-
Jarrett Jumpstarts Wolverines’ Playoff Push
-
Centerton Man Gets 13 Years For 2017 Fatal Crash
-
-
Police: XNA Officer Threatened Brother With Service Weapon
-
Wide Receiver Jadon Jackson Signs With Ole Miss
-
Trick-Or-Treat Events Happening Where You Live