Police: Oklahoma Man Shot At Mother During Argument

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — An Oklahoma man faces an assault charge after police say he fired two shots at his mother during an argument.

Jeron Nelson, 20, of Westville, Okla., was arrested Wednesday (Dec. 27) in connection with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons — both felonies.

Nelson’s mother said he came over to her house on River Valley Road late Wednesday afternoon and fell asleep, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She said Nelson got angry when she woke him, and he consumed a handful of “blue-green” pills from a plastic bag in his pocket, according to the affidavit.

Nelson then walked outside and yelled at his mother before taking another handful of pills, according to the affidavit. Nelson’s mother continued after her son in the yard, where he pulled a handgun and fired twice at her — missing both times.

Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office later found Nelson under a bridge on Arkansas 16. Deputies recovered a handgun but were unable to find any shell casings, according to the affidavit.

Nelson’s mother said she and her son were close, adding that his behavior could be explained by a recent breakup with his wife, according to the affidavit.

Nelson was being held Monday (Jan. 1) at the Benton County Jail on a $35,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Feb. 5 in Benton County Circuit Court.