5NEWS Video Blog: The Sports Office

FRIDAY

8:30 – Bentonville looks to sweep Har-Ber

Bentonville girls shut down Har-Ber 70-49 to open up conference play, and at halftime of the boys game, the Tigers have a lead over the Wildcats. @5NEWSClara has more on both games.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

7:45 - Springdale/Rogers Heritage face off to open 6A-West

With the 5NEWS team all around the area covering the opening day of conference play - @5NEWSTyle gives you a look at Springdale and Rogers Heritage.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

6:20 PM - Rogers/Van Buren open league play

The holiday tournaments are a thing of the past and now conference play begins for the big schools in the 5NEWS viewing area. @5NEWSAndrew takes a look at Rogers and Van Buren as they square off tonight.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2:10 PM - SEC play has arrived

November and December are fun but January is when the games really start to matter in college basketball. @5NEWSBobby takes a look at the Razorbacks' first SEC contest as they hit the road to Texas A&M.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THURSDAY

10:45 PM - Agim coming back

You've had a few hours to digest the news of Sosa Agim's announcement that he's returning to the Razorbacks for his senior season. @5NEWSBobby takes a look at what that means for the 2019 Hogs and even beyond.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

8:40 PM - Conference play has arrived

They had to wait until 2019 but the conference basketball season has arrived for area high schools. @5NEWSClara takes a look at the new look 6A-West.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

6:30 PM - Arkansas Women Open SEC Play

The first test of conference play may be the hardest for the Arkansas women's basketball team. @5NEWSAndrew is at Bud Walton Arena as the Hogs look to face two-time national runner ups - #7 Mississippi State.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5:00 PM - Mike Anderson Speaks With Media

The Arkansas men travel to Texas A&M Saturday to kick off conference play, and Coach Anderson previewed that matchup and the SEC as a whole Thursday. @5NEWSTyler was there, and has a recap, as well as a look at the Aggies.