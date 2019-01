× Accident Slows Traffic On I-49 South Of Hopper Tunnel

CRAWFORD COUNTY(KFSM)– A pickup truck veered off the road and hit yellow barrier barrels on Interstate 49 on Thursday morning (Jan. 25).

It happened south of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel around 6:30 a.m., according to Arkansas State Police.

Crews responded to the scene, but the driver was not badly injured.

Normal traffic has since resumed.