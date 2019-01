UPDATE: McGarrah was found safe Sunday (Jan. 13) night in Fayetteville, according to Roger’s Police.

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Taylor McGarrah was last seen in Rogers on Feb. 16, according to police.

Taylor is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes with red hair.

If you have any information, contact Rogers police at (479) 636-4141.