Former LeFlore County Emergency Management Director & Wife Arrested On Felony Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM) -- The former emergency manager for LeFlore County and his wife have been bailed out of jail after being arrested Monday morning (April 2), according to the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Davidson was arrested at his home about 10 a.m. Tuesday, and is facing four counts of felony embezzlement. He was also arrested on a warrant for allegedly writing a hot check in Yell County, Ark., according to the sheriff's office.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison and fines, according to Oklahoma statutes.

His wife, Jennifer Davidson, turned herself into the sheriff's office about noon Tuesday, and is also facing a felony charges. She is accused of making an unauthorized charge on a bank card, and was arrested on three felony warrants for allegedly writing hot checks out of LeFlore and Sebastian Counties, according to the sheriff's office.

If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison, according to state statutes.

An investigation was launched with the sheriff's office during October after Sheriff Rob Seale received a complaint that county gas cards were being misused by the Davidsons. According to police, the two put more than $2,000 of gas into their own vehicles using the county-owned bank card.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations also launched an investigation into the couple. The reportedly found that Michael cashed a check that was suppose to be used for purchasing Pocola road signs, and used county funds to repair his personal vehicles.

This is a developing story.