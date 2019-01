Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch as a brief wall cloud moved north of Pocola towards Van Buren and Fort Smith.

Strong updrafts were also caught on the ARDOT Chester camera along I-49.

Storms rolled through earlier on Tuesday, April 3rd. Some were severe with gusty winds and small hail. With lots of wind shear in the atmosphere, some storms had rotation, but no tornadoes touched down in Northwest Arkansas or the River Valley. These same storms produced much worse weather in eastern Arkansas Tuesday evening.

