WATCH: Cold Today; Freeze Warning Tonight

Winter Weather Advisories have been extended until 3PM Saturday afternoon.

Light winter weather will slowly come to an end into the early afternoon as temperatures warm above freezing. Afternoon highs today will only manage to climb back into the 40s with another widespread freeze likely Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley:

Lows tonight:

Freeze Warning Saturday night into Sunday morning: