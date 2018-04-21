Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- 5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sits down with Trish Jennings with the Fountain of Youth Adult Day Care to discuss the Daycare Center's "Divas, Diamonds, and Decadence Luncheon."

The Luncheon will be Wednesday April 25th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fianna Hills Country Club in Fort Smith.

There will be a fashion show and a silent auction with vendors also present. All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Fountain of Youth Adult Daycare Center

