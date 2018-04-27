Mazzio’s In Poteau Damaged By Early-Morning Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU, OKLA. (KFSM) -- An early-morning fire damaged a Mazzio's Italian Eatery in Poteau on Friday.

The call came in at 5:43 a.m. for the restaurant fire at 2212 N. Broadway St., and firefighters said it took them about half an hour to bring the fire under control. No one was inside the building at the time.

The kitchen sustained severe damage, and the rest of the restaurant was damaged as well. Firefighters were still working to cool the building down by 7:45 a.m.

Officials said it appeared the fire started in the kitchen. The cause of the fire is under investigation.