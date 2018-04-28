Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Saturday (April 28) is National Drug Take Back Day and law enforcement all across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley were hard at work collecting unused prescription drugs.

The effort, law enforcement said, means medicine will be disposed of properly and not end up in the wrong hands.

Police said the event every year prevents drug abuse and overdose deaths.

If you missed this years take back, but still want to dispose of old prescriptions, most County Sheriff's Department's have a box at their facility dedicated to this.