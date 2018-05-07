× Democratic Governor’s Race Full Of Undecideds

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — If the Second Congressional District – the most Democratic-leaning region of the state – is any indication of the rest of the state, then no one knows for sure who will be the 2018 Democratic nominee for Arkansas Governor. In a new survey from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College, almost 60% of likely Democratic primary voters in the district are undecided.

Second District Democratic voters were asked:

Q: If the Democratic primary election for Governor was being held today and the candidates were Leticia Sanders and Jared K. Henderson, for whom would you vote?

17% Leticia Sanders

24% Jared K. Henderson

59% Don’t Know

“With both candidates being newcomers to the political scene and virtual unknowns, it is unclear who would win if the election were today,” said Roby Brock, Talk Business & Politics Editor-in-Chief. “With early voting underway and two weeks until Election Day, it’s time to kick it in a higher gear.”

To read more, visit Talk Business & Politics.