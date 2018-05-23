× Decatur Woman Could Have Probation Revoked In Son’s Death

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Decatur woman who caused the death of her 2-month-old son in 2016 faces up to 10 years in prison if her probation is revoked.

Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith has asked Judge Brad Karren to revoke Molly Sullivan’s probation after she admitted to smoking marijuana in January and failed to participate in court-ordered substance abuse treatment, parenting classes and therapy.

Sullivan, 23, received eight years probation in August 2017 after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Smith said Sullivan has also failed to find employment and is delinquent on her court fines and probation supervision fees.

Sullivan was being held Thursday (May 24) at the Benton County Jail on a $2,500 bond. She has a hearing set for June 12 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Benton County deputies went to Sullivan’s home on Coon Hollow Road on Oct. 28, 2016, for a report of a deceased 2-month-old boy, according to a probable cause affidavit.

They found pressure marks on the baby’s body indicating he had been lying face down on his stomach when he died.

Sullivan lived in a metal storage building adapted into living quarters with two other boys and their father, the affidavit states. The building had electricity, but no running water.

Sullivan told police she woke up to find her son was blue and purple, so she called 911, according to the affidavit.

Detectives noted several inconsistencies in Sullivan’s statement, and she eventually admitted to putting her baby to sleep on his stomach in a playpen and putting a pillow over him, according to the affidavit.

Sullivan told investigators she had not slept in days and was frustrated with the baby being fussy, but she had not intended to kill him.

Under state law, a person may commit manslaughter if they recklessly cause the death of another person.

Manslaughter is a Class C felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-10-104.