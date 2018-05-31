× Today Is Last Day To Assess Personal Property Without Penalty

(KFSM) — Today (May 31) is the last day to assess personal property in Arkansas without penalty.

Starting June 1, a 10 percent penalty is applied to the year’s personal property tax bill.

Personal property that must be assessed includes items such as cars, boats, trailers, motorcycles, ATVs and livestock. Commercial personal property also must be assessed by today, including vehicles, inventory and equipment.

Many counties in Arkansas allow residents to reassess online, or assessment can be done by phone. Assessments can also be done in person and the county assessor’s office.

A list of county officials, including assessors, can be found here.