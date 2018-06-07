Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Ms. Pratt – 4th Grade – Roland Upper Elementary – Roland
-
Ms. Cherry – 3rd Grade Liberty School, Roland
-
Ms. Saxton – 4th Grade Westwood Elementary, Greenwood
-
England & Morgan – 7th Grade Liberty School, Roland
-
Roughton and Rees: K-4th Grade Willowbrook Elementary, Bentonville
-
Mrs. Jamie Smith – 4th Grade – Old Wire Road Elementary, Rogers
-
-
Mr. Brewer – 4th Grade Mansfield Elementary, Mansfield
-
Ms. Smith – 5th Grade Tate Elementary, Van Buren
-
Mrs. Trisha Grayson – 4th Grade old Wire Road Elementary, Rogers
-
Mrs. Hayden Alexander – 4th Grade Bonnie Grimes Elementary, Rogers
-
Mrs. Maria Hillyer – 4th Grade Russell D. Jones Elementary, Rogers
-
-
Ms. Fonville – 2nd Grade Tate Elementary, Van Buren
-
Gordon & Bucella – 4th Grade Barling Elementary, Barling
-
Mrs. Sandifer – 4th Grade Westwood Elementary, Greenwood