Will Arkansas Help House Immigrants From The Border?

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) --After widespread backlash, President Trump signed an executive order keeping immigrant families entering the U.S. at the border together today (June 20.)

But where many of those families will go is still unknown.

In Arkansas discussions are underway about potentially housing many of those immigrants at the Little Rock Air Force Base.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services will assess the base on Thursday (June 21.)

It's unclear if the base will be used to house families or just children.

State Representative Bob Johnson, who represents Jacksonville, Arkansas where the base is located said, "I would have liked to of been informed from our national people that we're under consideration."

He says details remain unclear about what happens next.

"What are we going to do? I don't know. It seems like no one knows, and they don't have a plan other than, 'Hey, we're going to ship these kids somewhere' seems to be the plan."

If the base is selected, temporarily facilities will be built on the grounds, according to the Little Rock CBS station THV11.

A spokesperson for governor Asa Hutchinson confirms a second site is being considered in Arkansas, but it's location has not been disclosed.

"I am pleased that the President has taken executive action to prevent separating children from their parents," Hutchinson said. "If we can be helpful here in Arkansas to address border security and keep families together, we want to be."