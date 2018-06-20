Little Rock Police Looking For Father Of Teen Killed In Car Crash, Witnesses Say He Was Racing Another Driver

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — North Little Rock police have filed criminal charges against two drivers after a 12-year-old girl was killed in a car crash on June 6.

In a press release, police say charges have been filed against the two drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash. One suspect, 29-year-old Brandon Rogers was arrested on June 19 for endangering the welfare of a minor, according to our CBS affiliate in Little Rock THV11.

The other suspect, 30-year-old Michael Scales is still wanted by police. He is the father of 12-year-old Aniyah Dilworth, who was killed during the crash.

Both cars involved in the crash were driving eastbound on Riverfront Drive during a suspected street race.