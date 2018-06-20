× Razorbacks Roll By Texas Tech In Winner’s Bracket Of CWS

OMAHA, NE (KFSM) – The winner’s bracket game started with a gift but ended with a flurry from the Arkansas bullpen.

The Razorbacks took an early lead and then their bullpen shut it down over the final four innings as Arkansas posted a 7-4 win over Texas Tech in the winner’s bracket of the College World Series.

Arkansas advances to Friday’s championship game of bracket two and will face the winner of Texas Tech vs Florida. The Razorbacks need just one win to advance to the national championship series.

With two runners on and two out in the first inning, Dominic Fletcher sent a fly ball to right and looked to be the third out of the inning but a pair of Texas Tech defenders collided and the ball fell to the turf. Eric Cole and Casey Martin scored as the Hogs were on the plus side of a little Omaha luck.

Jared Gates and Fletcher each added a solo home run to help Arkansas build a 5-0 lead.

Arkansas starter Kacey Murphy was on cruise control but ran into some trouble in the fifth as he surrendered a two out, two run double that ended his day. Murphy finished with seven strikeouts and gave up just two hits but his bullpen sealed the win.

Barrett Loseke, who struck out 10 of the 13 batters he faced against Texas Tech in the regular season, was just as dominant on Tuesday. The right hander fanned five in three innings of work.