Line of Storms Continues Moving East

A line of thunderstorms has develop in Eastern Oklahoma and will continue to push east across much of NW Arkansas and the River Valley thru the evening hours. These storms will affect much of the area during the busy evening drive home. Expect delays.

A few storms could be strong but the majority will remain below severe limits.

Storms should exit our region later this evening with lower rain chances for Thursday and Friday.

-Garrett