Authorities Searching For Missing Greenwood Teen

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Greenwood teen who may need medical attention.

Blandina Cruz Rodriguez, 15, was last seen Sunday (June 17) near her home in Greenwood, but she may still be in the area, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The center believes Rodriguez may have traveled to Van Buren.

Rodriguez is about 5’5″ and weighs about 135 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair with a red tint. She also has a red birthmark on her right arm.

Anyone with more information should contact the center at 1-800-843-5678 or the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-996-4119.