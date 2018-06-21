Fayetteville Public Schools To Pay Fired Superintendent $48,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Fayetteville Public Schools will owe former superintendent Dr. Matthew Wendt more than $48,000 in accrued personal, sick and vacation time.

Wendt was fired during a special school board meeting Monday (June 18), ending a more than three month sexual harassment saga involving a district employee.

From April 6, when Wendt was placed on paid administrative leave, until his last day, June 18, Wendt was paid $49,165.96 in salary. His yearly salary was around $231,000, set by a recent contract extension in January 2018.

At the time of Wendt's contract termination, he had accrued 24 sick and personal leave days totaling $23,599.66, along with 25 unused vacation days at $24,582.98. He will be paid for both, which total is $48,182.64.

No other salary or benefits will be paid out to Wendt, and all insurance benefits will end June 30, per district policy.

The school board has called a special meeting concerning a "personnel matter" Thursday at 5 p.m.