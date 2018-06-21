× Gov. Hutchinson Releases Statement On Possible Immigrant Housing Sites In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson released a statement Thursday (June 21) about the possibility of immigrant housing sites in Arkansas.

The Little Rock Air Force Base and federal property in Kelso, Arkansas are both being considered as potential sites to temporarily house immigrant children.

“The decision to use a military installation or other federal property for housing immigrant families is a decision made in Washington and not in Little Rock. Any costs would be borne by the federal government and beyond that there is very little information on what plans are being considered,” Hutchinson said.

“As to locations, the only sites that I understand are under review are the LRAFB and unused federal land in South Arkansas. It is up to DHHS to answer questions about potential sites. I am opposed to the use of any Arkansas facility that would be for children who are separated from their parents.”