Severe Weather Late Friday/Saturday

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible on Thursday and Friday but the best chance for rain will be this weekend.

The strongest thunderstorms are expected on Friday night into Saturday morning. A complex will arrive late Friday, probably after midnight, and continue into the morning hours. The complex remnants will be reactivated and additional showers and thunderstorms will develop on Saturday afternoon.

Another complex is possible on Saturday night into Sunday with occasional showers or thunderstorms on Sunday as well.

This is 1am on Saturday... current indications show this complex moving in after midnight on Friday night.

This is 4am Saturday, strong thunderstorms are expected to be advancing east but rain showers behind the initial line should continue into the day on Saturday.

Expect additional updates to timing and intensity as the forecast becomes more clear by Friday afternoon.

-Garrett