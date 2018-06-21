× Trump Administration To Visit Federal Property In Kelso To Potentially House Immigrant Children

KELSO (KFSM) — An official with the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that the department will be visiting unused federal property in Kelso, Arkansas as a potential site to temporarily house immigrant children.

The United States Department of Agriculture will asses the site to see if it is “suitable for HHS to temporarily provide shelter for unaccompanied alien children at some point in the future,” according to our CBS affiliate THV11.

Officials are also visiting the Little Rock Air Force Base as another location for temporary shelter.

Kelso is about three miles north of Rohwer in southeast Arkansas.