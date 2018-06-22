Adventure Arkansas: Alma Aquatic Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re staying cool at the pool this week for Adventure Arkansas, but with a twist.

Remember the good ole days when you went to the pool as a youngster over summer break. Well we’re giving that experience to you once again, through the eyes of a nine-year-old. Meet Mallory, a waterslide aficionado at the Alma Aquatic Center, just North of I-40.

“The slides are the best, but my favorite is the toilet bowl because it goes super-fast and it spins and spins and spins and then you drop... I love them, but you have to walk up all those stairs over and over again but it’s super fun,” said Mallory, Water-slide Expert.

Most of us would probably find the nearest chair to lounge in, but we kept up with Mallory and her friends to see what it is like to be nine again.

“It’s super cold, it’s freezing,” said Mallory.

These kids had endless energy but are experts in having a great time.

Eventually I became jealous and I had to get in on the fun as well.

You will have so much fun under the sun at the Alma Aquatic Park. The lifeguards are friendly, the snacks are tasty, and the slides are exhilarating.

If you’re looking for a cool place this summer to hang out with your friends and family, definitely come to the Alma Aquatic Park, we have something for everyone here!

That will do it this week on Adventure Arkansas, working hard Where You Live, I’m 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.

