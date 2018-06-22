Barling Family Looking For Answers After They Say Their Puppy Was Beaten To Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARLING (KFSM) -- Police are investigating after a family says their puppy was beaten to death in Barling this week.

Alicia Maxwell said they noticed their puppy Gimply was missing when they went to feed him on Tuesday (June 19) morning.

“He was gone, which he is an escape artist,” said Maxwell.

Gimply was born in February with only three-legs.

Maxwell said Gimply had escaped about two weeks prior, and she had expected him to return.

However, later that night, Maxwell said she saw a comment on a Facebook page that highlights lost & found pets in Barling.

She described the post, written by a woman, as “very detailed”. “She said he had gotten beaten and that he was kicked in the ribs, and the stomach, and that he had bled out.”

Maxwell said the woman who made the post said she found Gimply injured in the woods, stayed with him until he passed, and her son had buried him.

“I kind of dealt with my emotions that night,” said Maxwell.

She now has to figure out how to explain to her kids about Gimply.

In the meantime, Maxwell is hoping police will help her find out what actually happened to Gimply and if anyone was responsible.

“I have a feeling that he probably got out and was looking for someone to love on him and went up to the wrong person. If he did get beat, my hope is that there isn’t somebody like that in Barling,” she said.

On Friday (June 22) Barling police told 5NEWS officers were taking statements.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to their detective for more examination.