Fayetteville Fans Cheer On Hogs In Omaha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- As the University of Arkansas Razorbacks compete in Omaha, NE for a chance to play in the national title game at the College World Series, fans in Fayetteville are going hog-wild for the Omahogs.

JJ's Beer Garden & Brewery is filled with a sea of red and white, all for the Razorbacks.

In between calling the hogs and commercial breaks, a few fans shared their reaction to the leading score.

"I think this game will set us up nicely for the championship." said a fan.

For most hog fanatics this is by far the most interesting game, some fans said. "They're doing a lot better than what people gave them credit for, holding the lead against the number one team in the country. What can you say about that."

The Razorbacks haven't seen a championship game in almost 40 years but fans tonight believe this team has what it takes to win it all in Omaha.