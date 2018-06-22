× Former Razorback Gaby Lopez Holds 1st Round Lead At NWA Championship

ROGERS (KFSM)–A rainstorm on Wednesday afternoon softened the golf course at Pinnacle Country Club, and the world’s best took advantage on Friday.

But no one was as good as Gaby López. The former Razorback shot a career low round of 63 to sit in the lead alone after one round at 8-under par.

Four players shot 64 (-7) in the morning including World No. 8 Moriya Jutanugarn, American Lizette Salas, Mirim Lee and Aditi Ashok. Three more hit that mark in the afternoon: Minjee Lee, Catriona Matthew and Nasa Hataoka.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stacy Lewis, who's expecting her first child on November 3, carded a 5-under 66 to open her tournament.

"I hit my wedges well and putted well and overall I'm very happy with my round," Lewis said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The former Razorback and two-time champion tees off her second round on Saturday afternoon. Two current Hogs also took to the course as Maria Fassi shot +2 and Dylan Kim carded a round of even par.