Man Facing Charges After Stabbing In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A man is was taken into custody Friday in connection to a stabbing in Bentonville, according to Gene Page with the Bentonville Police Department.

Police responded to Northwest Medical Center at about 4:50 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.

According to police, Dennis Conklin was stabbed by Bradley Conn while in a fight outside of 602 SW. C Street.

Conklin said he got into a verbal altercation with Conn after Conn was evicted from the apartment where they were staying. Conklin said Conn got into a fight with his roommates about moving out. He told police he heard the fight and went to go see what was going on.

Conklin told police that Conn struck him in the left side of the face and made it obvious that he had a knife. Conklin tried to defend himself by grabbing Conn and was stabbed in the back right shoulder four times and on the right side of his neck, according to police.

Conn was found hanging around the Walmart at 508 SW 8th Street with cuts on his hands and knees. He told police he wrecked his bike earlier in the night while trying to get a ride to Springdale.

After he was identified as the stabber, Conn was taken into custody. He is facing charges of first-degree battery.