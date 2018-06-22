Metabolic Research Center – Staying Focused On Your Goals – Phase 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Hey everyone Daren Bobb at Metabolic Research Center, when I first started doing this a number of weeks ago, I had two angles to get in better health obviously and two to get in shape for my daughter’s wedding in September so far I’ve got five pounds to go, it has been the easiest thing in the world to do and it’s been so easy with your help,” said Daren Bobb.

“Thank you and would you be at this weight without our help, would you be here right now,” asked Sarah Harper with Metabolic Research Center.

“No and that’s what makes it easy it the fact that I have and need y’all to do this, so if you are wanting to lose weight but are struggling to do it like I have over the years you need to come here because you guys have the tools and the expertise to make it happen,” said Daren Bobb.

“But also, we give you those tool, menus, and the guidance but you do a lot on your own, so we are really proud of you and what you have accomplished on your own as well,” said Harper.

“You still have time to lose weight for summer, but you’ve got to come into Metabolic Research Center,” said Daren Bobb.

Segment Sponsored By: Metabolic Research Center