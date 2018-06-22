× Razorbacks Headed To National Championship Series

OMAHA, NE (KFSM) – Brady Singer has been one of college baseball’s best pitchers over the past two seasons.

He just can’t find a way to shut down the Arkansas lineup, though.

The Razorbacks scored four runs in the first five innings to chase the Gators’ starter and that was enough run support for Isaiah Campbell as Arkansas punched their ticket to the College World Series Championship Series.

Arkansas will face the winner of Saturday’s Mississippi State vs Oregon State game in a best of three series starting on Monday. Florida, who was the defending national champion, is eliminated after going 2-2 in Omaha.

Campbell, who had been up and down all season, put on a show for four innings as he retired the first 13 batters he faced before allowing a hit in the fifth. On the night, Campbell set an Arkansas school record with eight strikeouts in a College World Series game while giving up two runs on two hits in five and 1/3 innings.

Matt Cronin threw two scoreless innings to pick up his 13th save of the season.

Casey Martin did plenty of damage at the plate as he had hits in each of his first four plate appearances, scored three runs and beat out an infield single in the sixth to give the Hogs a 5-2 lead.

Dominic Fletcher drove in a pair of runs, including a monster solo home run in the fifth inning, his second long ball in the last two games.