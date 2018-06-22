× Southeast Second Latest Street To Close In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of Southeast Second Street will be closed starting Tuesday (June 26), the city of Bentonville announced.

Southeast Second Street between SE A Street and SE B Street will be closed completely starting Tuesday and continuing through Monday, July 2. The closures will run from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. The road will be closed to allow for building construction.

The closure comes in addition to other road and lane closures in downtown Bentonville.

Alternating lanes of East Central Avenue will continue to be closed between NE F Street and NE J Street through Tuesday. A flagger will allow traffic to pass through one lane at a time on that stretch. The flaggers will be out between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

Flaggers will also control alternating lanes of NW A Street from 1990 NW A Street through Friday, July 27, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

South Main Street between Central Avenue and SE Third Street will continue to be closed through Friday, July 6 at 3:30 p.m. The closure is due to a water main line installation.